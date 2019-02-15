Hannan tops Knights, 94-48

ASHTON, W.Va. — An event so festive, even the underclassmen will struggle to forget it.

The Hannan boys basketball team had 13 players reach the scoring column while celebrating Senior Night in style Thursday during a 94-48 victory over visiting Parkersburg Christian in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Wildcats (8-13) honored seniors Dalton Coleman, Andrew Gillispie, Chase Nelson, Matthew Qualls, Caleb Gussler and Jason Hudnall before the contest, then the hosts received 17 straight points from Qualls — who returned to the team two weeks ago after breaking his wrist earlier in the season — while building a nine-point cushion five minutes into regulation.

The Blue and White — who never trailed and broke a 3-all tie on a Qualls trifecta for a permanent lead 49 seconds in — closed the final 2:09 on an 8-3 run while securing a 25-11 advantage through one quarter of play.

The Knights (2-17) were never closer than a dozen markers the rest of the way as Hannan broke away from a 29-17 contest with a 13-4 surge over the final 4:24 of the half while taking a commanding 42-21 cushion into the break.

The Wildcats used mostly non-starters during the third frame, yet still managed to connect on 10-of-16 shot attempts while going on a 23-11 charge that extended the lead out to 65-32 entering the finale.

With a variety of seniors and underclassmen sharing time in the fourth, Hannan put together a 29-16 run down the stretch to wrap up the 46-point outcome.

The Wildcats — who have now won two straight decisions — claimed a season sweep of the Red and Black after posting an 82-47 decision in Wood County back on Jan. 25.

Hannan — which led by as many as 49 points (94-45) following a Kaden Smith trifecta with a dozen seconds left — also had its second-highest offensive output of the year. The Wildcats did earn a 109-56 win over visiting Carter Christian on Jan. 15.

All six seniors reached the scoring column, as did all but one of the underclassmen on the roster. All 14 players, however, hauled in at least one rebound the triumph.

Given the totality of the evening, HHS coach Shawn Coleman noted that it was about as special of an evening that anyone could ask for on Senior Night.

“I’m proud for the kids because they had fun tonight. It was nice to send the seniors out in this fashion, and it was nice to see some of the kids that don’t normally play as much get in there and have some fun with it too,” Coleman said. “Again, I’m glad the kids were able to enjoy tonight, but we have to get back to work because we have a tough team in Tolsia coming in here Tuesday … and then it’s tournament time. We still have a long way to go.”

The Wildcats outrebounded PCHS by a 42-31 overall margin, including an 18-10 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed only nine of the 35 turnovers in the contest.

Hannan made 39-of-81 field goal attempts for 48 percent, including an 11-of-27 effort from behind the arc for 41 percent.

Devrick Burris ended up pacing HHS with a game-high 25 points, with 21 of those coming in the second half. Qualls was next with 22 points, with 19 of those coming in the opening frame.

Coleman contributed 10 points and Ryan Hall followed with eight markers, while Nelson, Smith and Logan Barker each chipped in five points.

Gussler and Hudnall recorded three points apiece for the victors, while Gillispie, Chandler Starkey, Casey Lowery and Justin Rainey completed the scoring with two points each.

Burris led the hosts with seven rebounds, with Hall and Rainey respectively pulling in six and five boards.

PCHS netted 20-of-50 shot attempts for 40 percent, including a 5-of-17 effort from 3-point territory for 29 percent.

Kaleb Dean led the Knights with 24 points, followed by Trey Bennett with a double-double effort of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Izaia Nazelrod and Wyatt Eaton were next with four points apiece, while Joey Southall completed the tally with one point.

Eaton also hauled in eight caroms for Parkersburg Christian in the setback.

Hannan completes its regular season schedule Tuesday when it hosts Tolsia at 6:30 p.m.

