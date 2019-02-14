Point Pleasant surges past Bison, 70-64

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Peaking at just the right time.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team used a 16-8 third quarter surge to ultimately pull away for a 70-64 victory over visiting Buffalo on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (6-13) found themselves knotted up with the Bison at 34-all entering the break, then the hosts received 10 points from Hunter Bush as part of their 2-for-1 charge that resulted in a 50-42 edge entering the fourth.

Bush followed with another 15 points in the finale — including a perfect 5-of-5 at the free throw line — while allowing PPHS to maintain pace down the stretch. Buffalo closed regulation with a 22-20 run, but eventually came up short in its rally attempt.

The Red and Black — who led 17-14 after one period of play — notched their second straight victory while also producing a season-best 70 points for the second time in 24 hours. Point Pleasant also defeated Sissonville on Tuesday night by a 70-69 margin.

The Big Blacks — who have won four of their last five decisions — had eight players reach the scoring column, including a trio in double digits.

PPHS netted 26 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also went 9-of-15 at the free throw line for 60 percent. The hosts were also 7-of-11 at the stripe in the fourth period.

Bush paced the Big Blacks with a game-high 29 points, followed by Braxton Yates with 15 points and Kyelar Morrow with 12 markers. Jovone Johnson was next with six points, while Aidan Sang, Jordan Daubenmire, Bradyn Canterbury and Evan Cobb completed the winning tally with two points each.

The Blue and Gold made 24 total field goals — including 10 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-10 at the charity stripe for 60 percent.

Seth Landers led Buffalo with 19 points and Noah Thompson added 14 points, while Jackson England and Alec Hanshaw respectively contributed nine and eight markers.

Drew Clendenin was next with seven points, while Nate Gibson and Adam Slaman completed the scoring with five and two points.

Point Pleasant returns to action Friday night when it travels to Wahama for a battle between Mason County programs at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

