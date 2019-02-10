Raiders compete at D-3 state dual meet

It was still worth every minute of the trip. River Valley’s historic run came to an end Sunday during the quarterfinal round of the 2019 OHSAA state wrestling dual team tournament held at St. John’s Arena on the campus of the Ohio State University. The seventh-ranked Raiders — the Region 22 champions — dropped a 54-18 decision to second-ranked Milan Edison in the opening round of the Division III tournament. RVHS went 3-11 overall in its 14 head-to-head bouts with the Chargers, but all three triumphs were the result of pinfall victories. A complete recap of River Valley’s appearance at the 2019 state wrestling dual team tournament will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

