Point pummels Lady Skyhawks, 61-25

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It was all good.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team produced a season-high in points offensively and also surrendered a season-low in points defensively on Thursday night following a 61-25 victory over visiting Scott in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (4-16) built a small 12-7 edge through eight minutes of play, but the hosts really opened things up over the next two frames as a 38-11 charge ultimately provided the Red and Black with a comfortable 50-18 cushion headed into the finale.

PPHS — which limited the Lady Skyhawks (2-19) to single digits in each of the four quarters of play — closed regulation with a small 11-7 spurt to complete the 36-point triumph.

Point Pleasant also led 28-12 at the intermission.

The win allowed the Lady Knights to claim a season sweep after posting a 55-36 decision at SHS back on Dec. 19, 2018.

The Lady Knights connected on 22-of-48 field goal attempts overall for 46 percent, with eight of those makes coming from behind the arc. The hosts were also 9-of-22 at the free throw line for 41 percent.

Brooke Warner paced the Red and Black with a career-high effort of 23 points, followed by Allison Henderson and DaNayla Ward with 14 markers apiece. Lanea Cochran and Nancy Vettese completed the winning tally with four points each.

Cochran led Point Pleasant with nine rebounds, while Baylie Rickard and Vettese respectively added eight and six caroms to the winning cause.

Scott made 10 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also went 2-of-7 at the charity stripe for 29 percent.

Shea Miller led the guests with 15 points and Hannah Boyd followed with six markers. Leah Davis and Anna Burns completed the scoring with two points apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it welcomes Poca for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

