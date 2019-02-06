Wildcats outlast Sherman, 55-44

SETH, W.Va. — Making the most of their time.

The Hannan boys basketball team overcame a one-point first quarter deficit with a 39-27 run the rest of the way on Tuesday night during a 55-44 victory over host Sherman in a non-conference matchup in Boone County.

The Wildcats (6-10) found themselves in a 17-16 hole through eight minutes of play, but the guests gradually pulled away from the Tide (1-13) over the next three frames while rolling to their third win in four outings.

Casey Lowery poured in six points during a 10-7 second period run that ultimately gave the Blue and White a permanent lead at 26-24 entering the break.

Lowery and Dalton Coleman followed with five points apiece in the third canto as HHS extended its lead out to 41-34 with a 15-10 run, then Chandler Starkey tacked on six points as part of a 14-10 surge down the stretch that wrapped up the 11-point outcome.

Sherman outrebounded the guests by a 35-30 overall margin, but also committed 17 of the 26 turnovers in the contest.

Lowery paced the Wildcats with a game-high 18 points, followed by Starkey with 16 points —with 10 of those coming before halftime.

Andrew Gillispie was next with 10 points, while Coleman and Chase Nelson respectively completed things with seven and four markers.

Chris Abbott led Sherman with 16 points, with R.J. Cline and Brian Busby respectively adding nine and seven points. Dalton Rollo was next with five points, while Wyatt Kincaid and Parker Rollo completed things with four and three markers.

Hannan returns to action Thursday when it hosts Teays Valley Christian as part of a varsity boys-girls doubleheader at 7:30 p.m.

