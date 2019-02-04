Rio’s Collins earns top finish at Shannon Invite

GRANVILLE, Ohio — Zach Collins took first place in the weight throw, while two of his teammates recorded runner-up showings to lead the University of Rio Grande men in Saturday’s Bob Shannon Invitational hosted by Denison University at the Mitchell Center.

Collins, a junior from Newark, Ohio, had a heave of 15.69m to earn his top mark.

The RedStorm also got second-place finishes from freshman Denoah Wright (Ravenna, OH) in the 60-meter hurdles and junior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH) in the 800-meter run.

Wright crossed the finish line in a time of 8.83, while Jones had a time of 2:02.03

Rio Grande totaled 33 points as a team to finish seventh among the 13 participating schools.

The RedStorm got a pair of Top 10 finishes from junior Joseph Beegle (Racine, OH), who was sixth in the shot put with a heave of 13.94m and 10th in the weight throw with a toss of 12.73m, and sophomore Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was ninth in the weight throw with an effort of 13.19m.

Rio also got a sixth place outing from its 4×400 relay team – comprised of Wright, sophomore Isaiah Lester (Gallipolis, OH), junior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL) and Jones – with a time of 3:39.26.

Carnegie-Mellon captured the team competition with 189.5 points, while Denison University (68 pts.) and Case Western (66.5 pts.) rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday in the River States Conference Championships hosted by Tiffin University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

