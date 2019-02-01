Posted on by

Durst named Wendy’s Heisman recipient at EHS


Senior Ally Durst, pictured in middle, was recently recognized as the 2018 Wendy’s Heisman High School award recipient for Eastern High School at a presentation banquet held Dec. 4, 2018, in Huntington, W.Va. Durst, a state qualifier in both cross country and track and field, was awarded a $500 scholarship as part of this special recognition for high-achieving seniors that excel both in the classroom (minimum 3.0 GPA) and in athletics, as well as within their school and their community. (Courtesy photo)

