Eagles breeze past Miller, 64-43

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Spreading the wealth.

The Eastern boys basketball team had nine players mark in the scoring column on Friday at ‘The Nest’, as the Eagles soared to a 64-43 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Miller.

The Eagles (9-5, 6-4 TVC Hocking) led the Falcons (1-14, 1-9) by a 10-7 edge at the end of the first quarter, and extended their advantage to 26-17 by halftime with a 16-to-10 second period run.

Eastern exploded for 21 points on nine field goals in the third quarter, and led by a 47-26 count with eight minutes to play. The hosts sank seven more field goals in the fourth quarter, sealing the 64-43 triumph.

The Eagles were 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) from the free throw line, where Miller shot 11-of-16 (68.8 percent).

Garrett Barringer led the victors with 22 points on nine field goals and a 4-of-6 day at the foul line. Next for the victors was Ryan Dill with 10 points, followed by Mason Dishong with eight.

Blaise Facemyer, Isaiah Fish and Colton Reynolds scored six points apiece in the win, Sharp Facemyer added three points, while Derrick Metheney chipped in with two. Noah Browning rounded out the winning tally with one marker.

Colby Bartley led Miller with 21 points, followed by Blayton Cox with seven. Steven Willison and Drew Starlin scored five points apiece for the guests, Kylan McClain added three, while Hunter Griffith scored two.

This marks the season sweep for EHS, as the Eagles won 60-44 on Dec. 21 at Miller.

After facing Nelsonville-York in non-league play on Saturday, EHS will get back to work in the TVC Hocking on Tuesday at South Gallia.

