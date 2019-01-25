Lady Marauders swept by Alexander, 55-43

ALBANY, Ohio — Another one decided at the line and on the glass.

The Meigs girls basketball team dropped a 55-43 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander on Thursday Athens County, after the Lady Spartans pulled in 19 more rebounds and shot 22 more free throws than the Lady Marauders.

The Maroon and Gold (10-8, 4-5 TVC Ohio) hit a pair of three-pointers, a couple two-pointers, and two free throws in the opening quarter, but still trailed 20-12 at the conclusion of the stanza.

A quartet of three-pointers gave Meigs 12 more points in the second quarter, but Alexander (15-2, 7-2) matched the Maroon and Gold with one triple and nine free throws, making the AHS lead 32-24 at halftime.

The Lady Spartans added two points to their lead in the third period, going on a a 13-to-11 run to make the margin 45-35 with eight minutes to play. AHS sealed the 55-43 victory with a 10-to-8 spurt in the fourth quarter.

Alexander shot 16-of-38 (42.1 percent) from the field, including 3-of-10 (30 percent) from three-point range, while Meigs was 16-of-45 (35.6 percent) from the field, including 7-of-23 (30.4 percent) from deep. At the foul line, MHS was 4-of-5 (80 percent) and AHS was 20-of-27 (74.1 percent).

Alexander’s rebounding edge was 37-to-18, but the Lady Spartans committed 15 turnovers, seven more than Meigs. MHS recorded team totals of nine steals, eight assists and three rejections, while AHS came up with 11 assists, six steals and two blocked shots.

Kassidy Betzing led the Lady Marauder offense with 15 points and three assists. Becca Pullins was next with eight points, followed by Marissa Noble and Madison Fields with six apiece. Mallory Hawley had five points and seven rebounds for the guests, while Alyssa Smith finished with three markers.

Betzing and Hawley led the MHS defense, recording four steals and three rejections respectively.

McKena Rice paced Alexander with 17 points, followed by Marlee Grinstead with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Rachel Richardson scored nine points and dished out four assists in the win, Jadyn Mace and Kara Meeks added eight points apiece, while Mallory Rankin scored three.

Rice with three steals and Meeks with two rejections led the AHS defense.

Alexander also defeated the Maroon and Gold on Dec. 10 in Rocksprings, by a 56-38 tally.

Meigs will be back on its home court against River Valley on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

