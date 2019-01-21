Lady Cats avenge Calvary, 28-22

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Getting even.

The Hannan girls basketball returned its record to .500 and also salvaged a season split on Friday night with a 28-22 victory over host Calvary Baptist Academy in a non-conference contest in Putnam County.

Neither squad managed to reach double digits in a single quarter of play, but the visiting Lady Cats (6-6) received four points from Bailey Coleman while establishing an 8-5 advantage after one quarter of action.

Julie Frazier poured in five points during a small 8-7 second quarter spurt that gave the Blue and White a 16-12 halftime edge, then HHS made a small 9-5 run in the third frame to secure a 25-17 edge headed into the finale.

The Lady Patriots (10-6) closed regulation with a small 5-3 run, but Hannan ultimately held on for the six-point triumph.

The Lady Cats were able to avenge a 48-31 setback to CBA back on Dec. 4, 2018, in Ashton.

Hannan netted nine total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 4-of-12 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Frazier and Halie Johnson paced the Lady Cats with nine points apiece, followed by Coleman with eight points and Pammie Ochs with two markers.

The Lady Patriots made nine total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also went 1-of-4 at the charity stripe for 25 percent.

Ashlynn Bowles paced the hosts with eight points, followed by Kaitly Richards with five points and Sydney Neely with four markers. MaKeena Smith and Sydney Facemyer completed the scoring with three and two points, respectively.

Hannan returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Ohio Valley Christian for a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.