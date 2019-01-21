Patriots sweep Hannan, 80-55

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Left feeling a bit cluttered.

Robert Clutter poured in a game-high 32 points while helping host Calvary Baptist Academy claim a season sweep of the Hannan boys basketball team on Friday night with an 80-55 decision in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The Patriots (14-4) received 14 points from Clutter in the opening frame that pushed the hosts out to a 24-14 first quarter advantage, then the Red and Blue followed with a 15-9 run that extended the lead out to 39-23 halftime edge.

The visiting Wildcats (3-9) received seven points from Casey Lowery in the third frame, but CBA made a 22-14 charge and increased its lead to 61-37 entering the finale. Calvary closed regulation with a small 19-18 spurt to wrap up the 25-point outcome.

Lowery led HHS with 20 points, followed by Dalton Coleman with 11 points and Chandler Starkey with nine markers. Chase Nelson was next with six points and Andrew Gillispie added three markers.

Ryan Hall, Caleb Gussler and Devrick Burris completed the scoring with two points each.

Isaac Massie followed Clutter with 18 points, while Scotty Parsons and Jordan Ruby respectively added 11 and eight markers. Lawson Blake was next with five points, while Luke Pauley and Rodger Clutter rounded out the winning tally with three points apiece.

Calvary won the previous matchup with the Wildcats with an 80-39 decision on Dec. 4, 2018, in Ashton.

Hannan returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Ohio Valley Christian for a non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

