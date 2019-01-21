Lady Dragons slip past Meigs, 47-43

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The main event bout certainly fit the bill.

In the finale of the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown on Saturday at Fairland High School, the host Lady Dragons rallied back from a five-point fourth quarter deficit to take a 47-43 victory over non-conference guest Meigs.

The Lady Marauders (9-7) — falling in three consecutive games — led the Lady Dragons (11-3) by a narrow 7-6 clip after eight minutes of play. Meigs added another point to its lead in the second quarter, outscoring FHS 10-to-9 in the stanza to make the margin 17-15 at the midway through the contest.

The MHS lead grew to 28-23 after an 11-to-8 third quarter, but Fairland took advantage of three Lady Marauders fouling out and roared back to take the 47-43 win with a 24-to-15 run in the final eight minutes.

Meigs — which was 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) from the free throw line — was led by Becca Pullins with 16 points, 12 of which came from three-point range. Next for the guests was Marissa Noble with eight points, followed by Kassidy Betizng with seven, Mallory Hawley with six and Madison Fields with five. Taylor Swartz rounded out the MHS tally with one marker.

Fairland — hitting 19-of-31 (61.3 percent) foul shots —was led by Allie Marshall with 12 points and Kelsie Warnock with 11. Jenna Stone scored eight points in the win, Harley Lyons added six, while Emma Marshall and Britany Thompson posted three apiece. Miaa Howard and Jessica King chipped in with two points each for the victors.

After hosting Eastern on Monday, the Lady Marauders will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division on Thursday at Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

