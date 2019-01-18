Blue Angels rally past Rock Hill, 45-42

PEDRO, Ohio — Better late than never.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team trailed by three possessions headed into the fourth quarter, but a ferocious 22-10 charge over the final eight minutes ultimately allowed the Blue Angels to rally for a 45-42 victory over host Rock Hill on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (6-9, 2-6 OVC) trailed after each of the first three periods of play, which included a 32-23 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

The Blue and White, however, received a solid one-two punch down the stretch as Junon Ohmura and Maddy Petro respectively scored 12 and seven points during that pivotal 22-10 run, allowing GAHS to complete an improbable comeback while picking up the one-possession outcome.

The Blue Angels also claimed a season sweep of the Redwomen (2-10, 0-8) after posting a 63-37 decision at GAHS back on Dec. 3, 2018.

The Red and White built a 13-9 lead after eight minutes of play, then made an 8-4 run before halftime en route to a 21-13 edge at the break. RHHS also won the third frame by a slim 11-10 margin while increasing its lead to nine points headed into the fourth.

The Blue Angels made 15 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 14-of-33 at the free throw line for 42 percent.

Petro led the guests with a game-high 20 points, followed by Ohmura with a dozen points and Brooklyn Hill with seven markers. Koren Truance and Chasity Adams completed the winning score with respective efforts of four and two points.

Rock Hill made 15 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also went 10-of-19 at the charity stripe for 53 percent.

Rileigh Morris paced the hosts with a dozen points, followed by Savannah Cade and Makayla Scott with eight markers each. Kelsey Olderham, Autumn Porter and Kenzie Hanshaw were next with four points apiece, while Aleigha Matney finished the scoring with two points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Monday when it hosts Ironton in an OVC contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

