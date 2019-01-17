Hannan wallops Warriors, 109-56

ASHTON, W.Va. — An offensive clinic.

The Hannan boys basketball team sank 44 field goals, including 16 three-pointers on Tuesday night in Mason County, as the Wildcats put up a season-high in points with a 109-56 win over visiting Carter Christian.

Hannan (3-8) — ending a six-game skid — charged out to a 24-11 lead eight minutes into play, scoring half of their first quarter points from beyond the arc. The hosts went on a 28-to-14 run in the second period and headed into the break with a 52-25 advantage.

The Wildcats had their best offensive stanza of the night in the third, posting 29 points to make the margin 81-38 with eight minutes to play. Hannan finished the night with a 28-to-18 spurt, sealing the 109-56 win.

In the victory, HHS committed just nine turnovers, while forcing 24.

A dozen Wildcats scored in the game, with three finishing in double figures. Dalton Coleman led the way with 21 points, coming on one trifecta, seven two pointers, and quartet of free throws. Andrew Gillispie scored 17 points, nine of which came from long range, while Matthew Kensler posted 12 points on a quartet of triples.

Devrick Burris, Kaden Smith and Issac Colecchia contributed nine points apiece to the winning cause, while Casey Lowery and Chandler Starkey chipped in with eight points apiece. Chase Nelson tallied six points in the triumph, Justin Rainey added five, Caleb Gussler came up with three, while Jason Hudnall finished with two.

For the Warriors, Johnny Zuidema led all-scorers with 28 points, while Luke Greenhill and Kaden Williams scored 11 points apiece. Kendrick Hicks scored three points for Carter Christian, D. Waugh added two, while Kolten Kitchen came up with one.

Hannan will look for a repeat performance when it visits Carter Christian on Feb. 12.

The Wildcats play their first of three straight road contests on Friday at Calvary Christian.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.