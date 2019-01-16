Blue Devils burn Portsmouth, 62-44

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A productive road trip.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team returned to its winning ways with a wire-to-wire victory over host Portsmouth on Tuesday night following a 62-44 decision in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Scioto County.

The visiting Blue Devils (7-4, 4-2 OVC) jumped out to a quick 6-0 advantage, then Blaine Carter added six points towards the end of the frame while establishing a 14-10 first quarter cushion.

The Trojans (6-7, 2-4) managed to trim the lead down to 14-12 early in the second, but Logan Blouir provided six points during a 17-10 surge that allowed GAHS to secure a 31-23 edge headed into the intermission.

Cory Call poured in 11 points and Blouir added eight markers during a 23-12 third quarter run that extended the lead out to 54-35, and PHS won the fourth frame by a slim 9-8 margin to wrap up the 18-point outcome.

The guests netted 28 total field goals — including a lone trifecta from Justin McClelland that built a permanent lead — and also went 5-of-8 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Call poured in a game-high 22 points, followed by Blouir with 14 points and Carter with 10 markers. McClelland was next with nine points and Bailey Walker tacked on three points, while Caleb Henry and Ben Cox completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Portsmouth made 17 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 5-of-11 at the charity stripe for 45 percent.

Amppe Johnson, Myguel McKinley and Miles Shipp paced the Trojans with nine points each, followed by Danny Lattimore with eight points and Dean Roe with seven markers. Brendan Clack wrapped up the scoring with two points.

Gallia Academy — which is now 4-2 in road contests, including two straight victories — hosts Chesapeake on Friday in an OVC contest at 6 p.m.

