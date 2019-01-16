Marauders wallop Wellston, 62-32

WELLSTON, Ohio — Back-to-back-to-back, and back to .500.

The Meigs boys basketball team evened its season record after picking up its third straight victory, with the Marauders rolling past Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston by a 62-32 tally on Tuesday in Jackson County.

The teams were tied at 11 after eight minutes of play, but Meigs (7-7, 4-3 TVC Ohio) outscored the Golden Rockets (2-9, 1-6) by a 12-to-8 count in the second quarter and headed into the half with a 23-19 advantage.

The Maroon and Gold doubled its total in the third quarter alone, and headed into the finale with a 46-28 advantage. Meigs sealed the victory on the defensive ended, allowing just four points over the final eight minutes to cap off the 62-32 win.

Meigs made 26-of-59 (44 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) three-point tries, while Wellston was 11-of-36 (30.5 percent) from the field, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Both teams made six free throws, WHS in 15 attempts for 40 percent, and MHS in 16 tries for 37.5 percent.

The Golden Rockets won the rebounding battle by a 32-to-25 tally, but committed 31 turnovers, 15 more than the Marauders. Meigs finished with team totals of 16 assists, 21 steals and two rejections, with WHS earning seven steals and a trio of blocks.

The Marauder offense was led by Cooper Darst with 16 points, followed by Weston Baer and Coulter Cleland with 13 points apiece, with Cleland recording six assists and five rebounds. Zach Bartrum and Nick Lilly had five points apiece, with Lilly grabbing five rebounds.

Austin Mahr contributed four points to the winning total, while Ty Bartrum, Wyatt Hoover and Bobby Musser added two points each. Zach Bartrum led the MHS defense with six steals, while Lilly and Musser blocked a shot apiece.

Zane Ervin led the hosts with eight points, six of which came from beyond the arc. Rylan Molihan was next with six points, followed by Jase Arthur and Josh Bodey with five each.

Jordan Carey, R.J. Kemp, and Donnie Watters had two points apiece, with Watters grabbing a game-best seven rebounds for the hosts. Hunter Smith and Cole Broaddus scored a point apiece to round out the WHS tally.

MHS also defeated Wellston on Dec. 7 in Rocksprings by a 56-37 final.

The Marauders return to Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium next, as they host Alexander on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.