Trimble claws past Lady Falcons, 52-28

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A second half slump.

Host Trimble made a 33-12 surge after halftime, turning a closely-contested 19-16 edge into a commanding 52-28 victory over the Wahama girls basketball team on Monday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (5-6, 3-6 TVC Hocking) kept things competitive in the opening 16 minutes of play as the Lady Tomcats (4-11, 3-7) built small leads of 11-9 and 19-16 through each of the first two frames.

THS, however, found its rhythm after the break as the hosts made a 10-3 third quarter run to extend their cushion out to double digits at 29-19, then the Red and Gray closed regulation with a resounding 23-9 surge to wrap up the 24-point outcome.

Trimble outrebounded the guests by a 29-21 overall margin and also committed a dozen turnovers, compared to 21 miscues by the Red and White.

The Lady Falcons netted 10-of-33 field goal attempts for 30 percent, including a 1-of-5 effort from 3-point range for 20 percent. The guests were also 7-of-16 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Emma Gibbs paced WHS with 14 points, followed by Hannah Rose with nine points and Torre VanMatre with four markers. Lauren Noble completed the Wahama tally with one point.

Gibbs and Noble also led the Lady Falcons with seven rebounds apiece.

Trimble made 19-of-45 field goal attempts for 42 percent, including a 1-of-12 performance from behind the arc for eight percent. The hosts were also 13-of-17 from the charity stripe for 76 percent.

Jayne Six paced the Lady Tomcats a double-double effort of 21 points and 14 rebounds, followed by Emily Young with eight points and Skylar Moore with seven markers.

Laikyn Imler and Briana Orsborne contributed six points apiece, while Sophia Ives and Ashlynn Hardy completed the winning tally with two points each.

Wahama hosts Point Pleasant on Wednesday and returns to TVC Hocking action Thursday when it welcomes Eastern for a TVC Hocking matchup.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.