Lady Eagles edge Belpre, 34-29

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — After a slow start, the Lady Eagles flipped the script in the second half.

The Eastern girls basketball team scored just one point in the first eight minutes of Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout at ‘The Nest’, but the Lady Eagles fought back and wound up with a 34-29 victory over Belpre.

The guests led 7-1 by the end of the opening stanza, as Eastern (9-5, 8-1 TVC Hocking) came up empty on all-18 field goal attempts in the period.

The host Lady Eagles — coming off a 77-42 setback to Williamstown on Saturday — outscored Belpre by a 13-to-10 clip in the second quarter, cutting the Lady Golden Eagle lead to 17-14 at halftime.

The EHS defense stepped up in the third quarter, holding the guests to just two points. Eastern’s offense tallied 10 points in the stanza and the hosts headed into the the finale with a 23-19 advantage.

Belpre scored 10 points over the final eight minutes, but Eastern sealed the 34-29 victory with 11 points in the stanza.

For the game, EHS shot 17-of-70 (24.3 percent) from the field, including 2-of-17 (11.8 percent) from three-point range, while BHS shot 11-of-55 (20 percent) from the field, with an 0-of-13 day from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, Belpre was 7-of-10 (70 percent) and Eastern was 2-of-7 (28.6 percent).

Alyson Bailey led the winning tally with a dozen points on six field goals. Next was Kelsey Casto with seven points, followed by Ashton Guthrie with six points on the team’s only two three-pointers. Olivia Barber contributed five points to the Lady Eagle cause, while Jess Parker and Kennadi Rockhold chipped in with two apiece.

Kyna Waderker scored 12 points to lead the guests, while Abbey LaFatch scored six and Curstin Griffin added three. Rounding out the BHS total, Sydney Spencer, Taryn Johnson, Kyanna Ray and Kaitlin Richards scored two points apiece.

Eastern also defeated the Lady Golden Eagles on Dec. 3 in Washington County, claiming a 47-32 decision.

EHS continues league play on Thursday at Wahama.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.