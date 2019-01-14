Raiders sweep Point Pleasant, 61-42

BIDWELL, Ohio — Back in the win column to end a long week.

The River Valley boys basketball team snapped its six-game losing skid on Saturday in its home gymnasium, with the Raiders defeating non-conference guest Point Pleasant by a 61-42 tally to complete their first three-game week of the season.

River Valley (2-9) outscored the Big Blacks (2-7) by a 17-9 clip in the opening quarter, and stretched the advantage to 29-17 by halftime with a 12-to-8 run in the second.

The guests got two points back in the third period, cutting the Raider lead to 10 points, at 40-30, with a 13-to-11 spurt.

Point Pleasant scored a dozen points in the finale, but the Silver and Black poured in 21 to seal the 61-42 win.

For the game, River Valley shot 24-of-46 (52.2 percent) from the field, including 6-of-14 (42.9 percent), while the Big Blacks were 15-of-44 (34.1 percent) from the field, including 10-of-26 (38.5 percent) from three-point range. At the charity stripe, RVHS was 7-of-24 (33.3 percent) and PPHS was 2-of-5 (40 percent).

The Raiders won the rebounding edge by a 38-to-17 clip, including 14-to-3 on the offensive end, but committed 19 turnovers, three more than the Big Blacks.

The victors were led by Jordan Lambert with 24 points, coming on 11 field goals and a pair of free throws. Myles Morrison and Layne Fitch both earned nine points in the win, making three and two three-pointers respectively. Chase Caldwell was next with eight points, followed by Brandon Call with five, Rory Twyman with four and Darian Peck with two.

The Big Blacks were led by Hunter Bush and Braxton Yates with 11 points apiece, with Bush sinking a team-high three trifectas. Kyelar Morrow finished with six points on a pair of long range shots, Evan Cobb added five points, while Aiden Sang, Nick Smith, and Trey Peck came up with three points apiece.

This completes the season sweep of the Big Blacks for RVHS, as the Raiders won by a 53-40 count on Dec. 11 in Mason County.

Next, the Raiders get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division with a trip to league-leading Athens on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Big Blacks will be back in ‘The Dungeon’ on Tuesday, as they welcome Calvary Baptist.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

