Lady Cats claw past Wahama, 53-33

MASON, W.Va. — A tale of two halves.

The Wahama girls basketball team trailed Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division leading Waterford by a just three points at halftime on Monday at Gary Clark Court, but the Lady Wildcats went on a 30-to-13 run after the break and claimed a 53-33 victory.

There were a quartet of lead changes in the opening quarter, with Wahama (5-4, 4-4 TVC Hocking) ahead by a 13-11 clip at the end of the stanza.

Waterford (8-1, 8-0) was back in front after scoring the first four points of the second stanza, but the Lady Falcons fought back and led 20-17 with 2:15 left in the half. However, the guests claimed the next six points and headed into halftime with a 23-20 edge.

The Lady Falcons cut their deficit to a single point, at 25-24, with 6:20 left in the third quarter, but Waterford ended the period with a 17-0 run and a 42-24 advantage.

Waterford’s lead was at a game-high 25 points five minutes into the finale, and the Lady Cats cruised to the 53-33 triumph.

After the game, Wahama head coach John Arnott noted his team’s effort in the setback.

“To get beat by 20, we played hard,” Arnott said. “We couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket, and then in the second half we started making soft passes. Against a good team like this, you have to make good, crisp, sharp passes. Everybody wants to win, and I’m disappointed that we got beat by 20, but I thought the kids played hard.”

Wahama shot 10-of-28 (35.7 percent) from the field, including 1-of-4 (25 percent) from three-point range, while Waterford was 21-of-55 (38.2 percent) from the field, including 5-of-19 (26.3 percent) from deep. At the free throw line, the hosts were 12-of-26 (46.2 percent) and the guests were 6-of-14 (42.9 percent).

After trailing by three in the rebounding battle at halftime, the Lady Cats wound up with a 29-to-25 rebounding advantage for the game, including a 17-to-8 edge on the offensive end. Wahama committed 24 turnovers, 15 of which came after the half, while Waterford finished with 17 giveaways in the contest.

The Red and White collected 10 steals, seven assists and five rejections, while the Lady Cats combined for 13 steals, 12 assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Wahama junior Hannah Rose led the hosts with 10 points, to go with a game-high six steals. Harley Roush tallied nine points in the setback, while Emma Gibbs recorded eight points, to go with game-bests of 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Bailee Bumgarner finished with three points on the team’s lone trifecta, Torre VanMatre added two markers, while Lauren Noble finished with one point and a team-high three assists.

Rachael Adams hit a game-high four three-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the victors. Mackenzie Suprano had 10 points and a team-best three assists for Waterford, with Adams and Suprano leading the team’s defense with three steals apiece.

Lily Roberts scored eight points for the guests, Emily Kern added six, while Maggie Huffman and Riley Schweikert had four points apiece, with Schweikert grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Cara Taylor contributed three points to the winning cause, while Brier Offenberger and Sydney Huffman chipped in with two apiece.

These teams will do battle again on Feb. 7 in Washington County. Next, the Lady Falcons visit non-league rival Buffalo on Thursday.

Wahama sophomore Torre VanMatre (3) looks to pass around a Waterford defender, during the Lady Wildcats’ 53-33 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.9-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama sophomore Torre VanMatre (3) looks to pass around a Waterford defender, during the Lady Wildcats’ 53-33 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama’s Emma Gibbs tries a two-pointer, during the Lady Falcons’ 20-point setback on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.9-wo-WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama’s Emma Gibbs tries a two-pointer, during the Lady Falcons’ 20-point setback on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Hannah Rose (left) drives past a Waterford defender, during Monday’s TVC Hocking bout in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.9-wo-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama junior Hannah Rose (left) drives past a Waterford defender, during Monday’s TVC Hocking bout in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama’s Harley Roush (24) hits a layup, during the Lady Falcons’ 20-point setback on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.9-wo-WAH-Roush.jpg Wahama’s Harley Roush (24) hits a layup, during the Lady Falcons’ 20-point setback on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.