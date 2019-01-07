River Valley 3rd at Teays Valley meet

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Back in the pool after a bit of a break.

The River Valley swim team — in action for the first time since Dec. 21 — claimed a third place overall, with the boys taking second and the girls placing fifth, in the first meet of 2019 on Saturday afternoon in Putnam County.

The RVHS boys squad entered two teams in each of the three relays, claiming fourth and 10th in the 400-yard freestyle, fifth and 12th in the 200-yard medley, as well as 11th and 13th in the 200 freestyle relay.

In singles competition, the Silver and Black were led by Cole Franklin, who was fourth in the 100 butterfly and 10th in the 200 individual medley, and Ryan Lollathin, who was fourth in the 500 freestyle and 18th in the 50 freestyle.

Ethan Cline picked up a fifth place finish in the 500 freestyle, to go with his seventh place mark in the 200 individual medley.

Joel Brumfield was seventh in the 200 freestyle and ninth in the 100 backstroke, Ian Eblin was ninth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 butterfly, while Jake Mayes was 10th in the 200 freestyle and 39th in the 100 freestyle.

Blaine Cline took 11th in the 200 freestyle and 13th in the 100 backstroke, Riley Wooldridge was 12th in both the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, while Nathan Young was 12th in the 200 individual medley and 16th in the 100 breaststroke.

Ethan Browning claimed 13th in the 200 freestyle and 41st in the 100 freestyle, Dalton Mershon was 14th in the 100 butterfly and 15th in the 100 backstroke, while John Santos took 24th in the 100 freestyle and 29th 50 freestyle.

The RVHS girls took sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay, and 20th in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while claiming both eighth and 16th in the 200-yard medley relay.

Elisabeth Moffett led the RVHS girls with a fifth place mark in the 500 freestyle and a sixth place effort in the 200 freestyle.

Sophia Gee — who was seventh in the 100 backstroke — took 18th in the 200 freestyle, while Julia Nutter was eighth in the 100 butterfly and 10th in the 100 backstroke. Bailey Bennett picked up a ninth place finish in the 100 butterfly, while taking 22nd in the 100 backstroke.

Chloe Gee was 10th in the 200 individual medley and 17th in the 100 breaststroke, Brianna Bradbury was 16th in the 100 breaststroke and 45th in the 100 freestyle, Kate Nutter was 18th in the 100 breaststroke and 20th in the 200 freestyle, while Hina Horimoto claimed 13th in the 50 freestyle.

The Raiders swim again at home on Saturday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

