Raiders lead OVP teams at Steve Yinger Invite

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Starting 2019 with a true test.

The River Valley, Gallia Academy, Eastern and Meigs wrestling teams kicked off 2019 on Saturday at the Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational hosted by Nelsonville-York.

Steubenville won the 23-team event with a score 300. Next was Caledonia River Valley at 209.5, followed by West Jefferson with a 190. The Raiders led the four local teams in the event with a fourth place finish and a score of 189. The Blue Devils were 10th with a 121, the Eagles were 19th with a 64, while the Marauders took 21st with a total of 22.

The Raiders had two runner-up finishes in the event, with Nathan Cadle and Eric Weber turning in 4-1 records for second place in the 138 and 182 weight classes respectively. Also with 4-1 records for RVHS, Joseph Burns was third at 113 pounds, and Jacob Edwards was fifth at 120.

River Valley had a pair of sixth-place finishers, with Will Hash going 3-2 at 145 pounds, and Seth Bowman ending at 2-3 in the 132 class. RVHS 220-pounder Ryan Weber was seventh with a 3-2 record, while Levi Roberts was eighth at 106 pounds with a 2-3 mark.

The Blue Devils were led by Logan Griffith with a third place finish in the 220-pound weight class, after posting a 4-1 record. GAHS 106-pounder Garytt Schwall was fourth with a 2-2 mark, Lane Pullins was seventh with a 3-2 record at 182 pounds, while Grant Bryan was seventh with a 2-3 record at 132 pounds.

Gallia Academy had a trio of eighth-place finishers, with Bronson Carter going 2-3 at 152 pounds, Jason Stroud going 2-3 at 120 pounds, and Kenton Ramsey ending at 1-4 in the 113 weight class.

Eastern was led by 152-pounder Dillon Aekier, who took second in the weight class with a 3-2 mark. Steven Fitzgerald picked up a sixth-place finish with a 3-2 record at 195 pounds for EHS, while Daniel Harris was eighth in the 160-pound class with a 2-3 day.

The lone Marauder to place in the top-8 was Drake Hall, who was eighth in the 195-pound class with a 1-4 record.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

