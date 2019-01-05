Eagles fall to Federal Hocking, 50-42

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A little bit of rust in the wings.

The Eastern boys basketball team, playing for the first time since Dec. 21, suffered a 50-42 setback at the hands of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking on Friday in Meigs County.

The Eagles (5-3, 4-2 TVC Hocking) charged out to a 15-8 lead eight minutes into play, but the Lancers (1-8, 1-4) — snapping a 24-game skid — were in front by a 22-20 clip at halftime.

Federal Hocking outscored the hosts by a 15-to-8 clip in the third period, making the Lancer lead 37-28 with eight minutes to play.

Eastern scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Federal Hocking capped off the 50-42 victory with 13 points in the period.

FHHS was 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) from the free throw line in the win, while Eastern made 11-of-21 (52.4 percent) foul shots.

EHS senior Isaiah Fish led the Eagles with 15 points, 13 of which came after halftime. Garrett Barringer was next with 12 points, followed by Ryan Dill with seven. Colton Reynolds was responsible for the Eagles’ only three-pointer and finished with five markers, Sharp Facemyer added two points, while Mason Dishong scored one.

FHHS junior Brad Russell led all-scorers with 18 points on nine field goals. Coltin Jarvis and Hunter Smith each hit a three-pointer and finished with 12 and 10 points respectively for the guests. Ian Miller and Wes Carpenter rounded out the winning tally with seven and three points respectively.

The Eagles will look for revenge on Jan. 18 when these teams play in Athens County.

Eastern returns to the court in non-conference action on Tuesday at Ohio Valley Christian.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

