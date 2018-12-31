Rebels outlast Symmes Valley, 56-54

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Quality in the face of adversity.

The South Gallia boys basketball team trailed through three quarters, but made a 13-10 fourth quarter charge down the stretch to secure a season sweep of host Symmes Valley on Saturday with a 56-54 non-conference victory in Lawrence County.

Neither the Vikings (2-8) nor the visiting Rebels (5-3) could pull away in the close-knit affair, as each squad held leads in at least one quarter of each half.

SVHS managed to claim an 11-10 edge through eight minutes of play, but the guests answered with 15 points from Braxton Hardy as part of a 19-17 run that gave SGHS a slim 29-28 cushion at the break.

The Vikings, however, put together a 16-14 run behind seven markers from Luke Leith, again allowing the hosts to claim a 44-43 lead headed into the finale.

Hardy answered with 10 points — including a 5-of-6 effort from the charity stripe — as part of a 13-10 run down the stretch, which ultimately wrapped up the two-point triumph.

The Red and Gold also claimed a season sweep of Symmes Valley after posting a 70-68 win during the season opener in Mercerville back on Nov. 30, 2018.

The Rebels hit 17 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went 16-of-24 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Braxton Hardy paced the guests with a game-high 27 points, followed by Garrett Saunders with 16 points. Nick Hicks and Eli Ellis were next with four markers apiece, while C.J. Mayse and Austin Day respectively completed things with three and two points.

The Vikings netted 23 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also made 7-of-16 charity tosses for 44 percent.

Luke Leith and Drew Scherer led SVHS with 15 points apiece, with Jack Leith following closely behind with 14 markers. Trent Turner was next with four points, while Alec Carpenter, Josh Ferguson and Toby Smathers rounded out the tally with two markers each.

South Gallia returns to action Friday when it travels to Wahama for a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.