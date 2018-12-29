River outlasts Lady Marauders, 58-48

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Lady Marauders’ comeback attempt came up just short.

The Meigs girls basketball team trimmed a double-digit halftime deficit to just four points with nine minutes left in the Saturday’s non-conference game at the River City Classic in Ban Johnson Arena, but the Maroon and Gold never got closer, and fell to River by a 58-48 count.

Meigs (8-4) failed to take a lead in the game, with the lone tie coming at 2-2 less than a minute into play. The Lady Pilots (8-2) led by as many as nine points, at 15-6, with three minutes left in the opening period, but MHS trimmed the margin to 16-11 by the end of the stanza.

The teams played evenly through the first 5:30 of the second quarter both scoring nine points. However, River closed the half with an 11-to-5 run, stretching the advantage to 36-25 by halftime.

The Lady Marauders started the second half with an old-fashioned three-pointer by Kassidy Betzing, but River claimed the next eight points and led 44-28 by the midway point of the third quarter.

Within the span of 2:30, the Lady Marauders went on a 12-0 run, featuring a pair of Madison Fields three-pointers, as well as a trifecta apiece from Becca Pullins and Mallory Hawley.

However, MHS didn’t score for the next 6:50, with River pushing its lead to 48-40 by the end of the third quarter, and 58-40 with 2:30 left in the game. The Maroon and Gold scored the final eight points of the game, and fell by a 58-48 tally.

Meigs shot 15-of-46 (32.6 percent) from the field, including 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) from three-point range, while River made 21-of-37 (56.8 percent) field goal attempts, including 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from deep. MHS made 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) foul shots, while RHS was 9-of-12 (75 percent) from the line.

Both squads grabbed six offensive rebounds, but the Lady Pilots earned a 17-to-11 edge on the defensive glass. Meigs finished with team totals of 11 assists, six steals, four blocked shots and 10 turnovers, while RHS had 16 assists, seven steals, two blocks and 14 turnovers.

The Lady Marauders finished with three scorers in double figures, led by Hawley with 14 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds. Betzing scored 13 points and marked a team-best five assists, while Pullins ended with 11 points after a team-high three trifectas.

Fields finished with six points in the setback, while Marissa Noble and Alyssa Smith scored two apiece. Hawley posted a game-best three rejections to lead the Lady Marauder defense, while Betzing and Taylor Swartz each earned a pair of steals.

Leading River, Lauren Flannery finished with a game-high 16 points, combining five field goals with a 6-of-7 performance from the line. Candace Caldwell and Carsyn Reynolds had 12 points apiece in the contest, with Reynolds claiming team-highs of seven rebounds and five assists.

Alli Long — who led the RHS defense with two steals and two rejections — contributed seven points to the winning tally, Livi Rose added six points, while Mikenzie Cieszeski scored five.

After another game in the River City Classic on Saturday, Meigs will have a lengthy break before hosting Vinton County in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Jan. 14.

