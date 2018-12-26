Point picks up 1st win

RIPLEY, W.Va. — A little holiday magic.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team held Huntington Saint Joseph scoreless in the fourth quarter and picked up its first win of the 2018-19 campaign on Saturday during a 44-28 decision in the consolation contest of the Ripley Holiday Tournament hosted by Ripley High School.

The Big Blacks (1-3) — who lost 60-47 to Ripley in the opening round Friday night — led wire-to-wire in the their initial victory as Hunter Bush scored seven quick points during a 12-5 first quarter run.

The Irish (1-6), however, withstood a pair of Braxton Yates trifectas by going on an 11-6 charge in the second frame, cutting the deficit down to 18-16 at the break.

Kyelar Morrow hit two 3-pointers and tallied eight points during a 15-12 third quarter surge that opened the lead up to 33-28 headed into the finale.

Yates scored seven points as part of an 11-0 surge down the stretch to wrap up the 16-point triumph.

The Big Blacks hit 18 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also went 1-of-5 at the free throw line for 20 percent.

Yates led PPHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Morrow with 10 points and Aiden Sang with eight markers.

Bush was next with seven points, while McKeehan Justus and Evan Cobb completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Noah Balton paced HSJHS with 13 points, with 10 of those coming in the third frame. Sam Adkins was next with five points, while Corey Sweeney and Hunter Eplin each chipped in four markers.

Parker Rice completed the Irish tally with two points. St. Joe was 3-of-5 at the charity stripe for 60 percent.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday and Friday as it takes part in a tournament in Savannah, Ga.

The Big Blacks will face Savannah Christian Prep on Thursday and then takes on Hilton Head High on Saturday.

Point Pleasant junior Braxton Yates dribbles past a River Valley defender during the second half of a Dec. 11 boys basketball contest at The Dungeon in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.27-PP-Yates.jpg Point Pleasant junior Braxton Yates dribbles past a River Valley defender during the second half of a Dec. 11 boys basketball contest at The Dungeon in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Big Blacks top Huntington Saint Joseph, 44-28

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

