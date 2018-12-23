Eagles cruise past Miller, 60-44

HEMLOCK, Ohio — A bounce back before the break.

The Eastern boys basketball team rebounded from its first Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division setback in style on Friday in Perry County, defeating host Miller by a 60-44 tally in the Eagles’ 2018 finale.

Eastern (5-2, 4-1 TVC Hocking) — unbeaten in three games away from ‘The Nest’ this season — jumped out to a 13-6 lead eight minutes into play, sinking six field goals in the opening period.

EHS added one point to its lead in the second quarter, sinking five field goals in the stanza and heading into the half with a 23-15 advantage.

The guests added another marker to their advantage in the third period, outscoring the Falcons (0-7, 0-5) by a 16-to-15 clip to make the margin 39-30 with eight minutes to play.

Miller tallied 14 points over the final period, but Eastern poured in 21, including 8-of-9 free throws to seal the 60-44 win.

For the game, the Eagles were 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line, where the Falcons were 15-of-26 (57.7 percent).

EHS senior Isaiah Fish led the victors with 19 points, combining nine field goals and a free throw. Ryan Dill was responsible for both of the Eagles’ three-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Colton Reynolds and Garrett Barringer finished with nine points apiece.

Mason Dishong contributed five points to the winning cause, while Sharp Facemyer and Derrick Metheney chipped in with two apiece.

MHS junior Colby Bartley led all-scorers with 24 points, 11 of which came from the charity stripe and nine of which came from beyond the arc. Blayton Cox was next for the hosts with 10 points, followed by Tre McCoy with six, and Steven Wilson with two. Kylan McClain and Clay Brown rounded out the Falcon total with a point apiece.

The Eagles will try to sweep Miller when these teams meet in Tuppers Plains on Jan. 25.

Eastern’s holiday break will be over when Federal Hocking visits ‘The Nest’ on Jan. 4.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.