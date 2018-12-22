Lady Defenders top TVCS, 36-12

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — An acceptable selfishness around the holidays.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team used some stingy defense to build an 11-0 first quarter advantage and never looked back Friday night during a 36-12 victory over visiting Teays Valley Christian in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

The Lady Defenders (5-5) led wire-to-wire while getting back to the .500 mark this winter as the hosts had seven different players reach the scoring column.

Leticia Araujo and Lalla Hurlow provided nine of the 11 first quarter markers, then OVCS followed with a 6-2 spurt that made it a 17-2 contest at the break.

TVCS made its most competitive push during the third frame, but the Blue and White ultimately made an 11-8 run that extended the lead out to 28-10 entering the finale. The Lady Defenders closed regulation with an 8-2 charge to wrap up the 24-point triumph.

OVCS connected on 12-of-51 field goal attempts for 24 percent, including a 2-of-8 effort from behind the arc for 25 percent. The hosts were also 6-of-15 at the free throw line for 40 percent.

Emily Childers led the Lady Defenders with a double-double effort of 12 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Aroujo and Hurlow with seven markers apiece. Chloe Payne was next with six points, while Kristen Durst and Marcie Kessinger completed the winning tally with two points each.

Chloe Harper — who accounted for the lone first half points by TVCS — joined Beth Roy with five points apiece. Chloe Ferrell also had two markers in the setback.

The Lady Defenders return to action on Saturday, Dec. 29, when they host South Gallia at 6 p.m.

OVCS junior Marcie Kessinger makes a pass to the wing during the second half of a Dec. 18 girls basketball contest against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.23-OVC-Kessinger.jpg OVCS junior Marcie Kessinger makes a pass to the wing during the second half of a Dec. 18 girls basketball contest against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

