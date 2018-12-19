Patriots knock off Point, 74-37

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A tough start to a month-long road trip.

Host Calvary Baptist used 20-5 second quarter surge to ultimately pull away while claiming a 74-37 victory over the Point Pleasant boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The visiting Big Blacks (0-2) kept things respectable in the first quarter after falling behind 12-8, but the Patriots (8-2) hit three trifectas and eight total field goals as part of a 15-point push before half — allowing the Red and Blue to secure a 32-13 cushion at the break.

PPHS received eight points from Braxton Yates during the third frame, but the hosts still put together an 18-13 run while claiming a 50-26 edge headed into the finale.

Kyelar Morrow hit two 3-pointers down the stretch, but Calvary buried three trifectas and 10 total field goals during a 24-11 run to close out regulation for the 37-point triumph.

The Big Blacks netted 15 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 2-of-7 at the free throw line for 29 percent.

Hunter Bush led the Red and Black with 13 points, followed by Yates with a dozen points and Morrow with six markers. Nicholas Smith and McKeehan Justus also had two points apiece in the setback.

The Patriots netted 30 total field goals — including nine trifectas — and also went 5-of-9 at the charity stripe for 56 percent.

Robert Clutter paced the hosts with a game-high 28 points, which included at least six points in each of the four quarters of play.

Scotty Parsons was next with 13 points, while Jordan Ruby and Issac Massie respectively added 11 and eight markers.

Rodger Clutter and Micah Daniels contributed five and three points, with Lawson Blake, Ben Scarboro and Luke Pauley each chipping in two points.

Point Pleasant returns to action this Friday and Saturday when it participates in the Ripley Invitational at Ripley High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.