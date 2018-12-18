Lady Marauders blast Wellston, 67-30

WELLSTON, Ohio — Long live the long ball.

The Meigs girls basketball team drained 13 three-pointers in Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout in Jackson County, as the Lady Marauders rolled to a 67-30 victory over host Wellston.

Meigs (7-3, 3-2 TVC Ohio) tripled the Lady Rockets’ first quarter effort and led 15-5 eight minutes into play. MHS did even more damage in the second stanza, outscoring WHS by a 19-to-5 clip and making the margin 34-10 at halftime.

The hosts had their best quarter of the night in the third, besting Meigs by a 12-to-11 tally to make the Lady Marauder lead 45-22 with eight minutes to play.

The Maroon and Gold sealed the 67-30 triumph with a 22-to-8 run in the fourth quarter.

Meigs made 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) free throws, while the Blue and Gold were 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) from the charity stripe.

MHS senior Marissa Noble led all-scorers with 21 points after making seven three-pointers. Kassidy Betzing was next with 14 points on four field goals and a 5-of-6 performance at the free throw line. Becca Pullins scored 11 points, six of which came from beyond the arc, while Mallory Hawley finished with eight points.

Madison Fields contributed five points to the winning cause, Alyssa Smith and Olivia Haggy chipped in with three apiece, while Taylor Swartz scored two.

Sydney Mullins led Wellston with 12 points, half of which came from three-point range. Tory Doles was next with six points, followed by Emily Kisor with five and Makenna Kilgour with three. Jenna Johnston and Ashley Compston rounded out the hosts’ total with two points apiece.

Meigs will try to sweep WHS when these teams meet in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium on Jan. 31.

The Maroon and Gold play their final home game of 2018 on Thursday against Athens.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

