Trimble slips past Lady Tornadoes, 35-31

RACINE, Ohio — The comeback came up just short.

The Southern girls basketball team tallied a dozen points over the final eight minutes of Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County, but it wasn’t enough as guest Trimble escaped with a 35-31 victory.

Southern (0-8, 0-5 TVC Hocking) was held to just four points in the first quarter, as the Lady Tomcats got out to a 7-4 lead. The Lady Tornadoes trimmed their deficit to just one point, at 14-13, by halftime, as they outscored THS by a 9-to-7 clip in the second quarter.

The guests gained some breathing room in the third period, going on a 10-6 run to make the margin 24-19 with eight minutes to play. The Lady Tomcats matched Southern’s fourth quarter tally and sealed the 35-31 win.

For the game, Lady Tornadoes shot 10-of-47 (21.3 percent) from the field, including 0-of-4 from three-point range. SHS was 3-of-10 (30 percent) from the free throw line, where THS was 5-of-16 (31.3 percent).

Southern finished with team totals of 24 defensive rebounds, six offensive boards, three assists, eight steals, four blocked shots and a dozen turnovers.

SHS junior Phoenix Cleland led the Purple and Gold with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds, to go with team-highs of two assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

Jordan Hardwick contributed 10 points to the Lady Tornado total, Kayla Evans and Ella Cooper added four points apiece, while Shelby Cleland chipped in with two.

Jayne Six led the guests with 15 points, followed by Laikyn Imler with 10. Emily Young tallied seven points in the win, Skylar Moore scored three, while Sophia Ives ended with two.

The Lady Tornadoes will have a chance to avenge this setback on Jan. 28 in Glouster. The Purple and Gold will be back in action on Thursday at Belpre.

Southern freshman Brooke Crisp (24) dribbles to the right wing, during the Lady Tornadoes’ loss to Wahama on Dec. 10 in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.19-SHS-Crisp.jpg Southern freshman Brooke Crisp (24) dribbles to the right wing, during the Lady Tornadoes’ loss to Wahama on Dec. 10 in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

