Lady Raiders sweep South Gallia, 64-45

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — They say you can’t win a game in a half, but they must have forgot tell the Lady Raiders.

The River Valley girls basketball team led non-conference host South Gallia by a 34-12 count at halftime of Saturday’s Gallia County showdown at SGHS, and the Lady Raiders cruised to the 64-45 victory to cap off the season sweep.

River Valley (4-5) — snapping a four-game skid with the victory —jumped out to a 15-6 lead eight minutes into play, after hitting a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter.

In the second period, South Gallia (1-7) — suffering its third setback in a row — was held to six points for the second straight stanza, with the guests pouring in 19 on the strength of eight field goals.

The hosts snapped out of their cold spell in the third period, outscoring the Silver and Black by a 20-to-14 clip to make the margin 48-32 with eight minutes to play.

The Lady Rebels tallied 13 points in the fourth quarter, with RVHS marking 16 to seal the 64-45 triumph.

In the win, River Valley was 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) from the free throw line, where the hosts made 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) tries.

RVHS sophomore Hannah Jacks led all-scorers with 17 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. Beth Gillman and Lauren Twyman both drained a pair of tree-pointers for the victors, finishing with 16 and 13 points respectively. Kaylee Gillman scored eight points, all in the first quarter, while Savannah Reese and Kelsey Brown both finished with five markers.

South Gallia was led by Kylie Stapleton with 15 points, nine of which came from the free throw line. Amaya Howell was next with 10 points, including six from beyond the arc. Makayla Waugh scored nine in the setback, Jessie Rutt added six, Christine Griffith ended with four, while Jaslyn Bowers came up with one.

The Lady Raiders also defeated the Red and Gold on Nov. 23 in Bidwell, winning by a 52-45 count in the season-opener for each team.

The Lady Rebels return to action on Tuesday at home against Ohio Valley Christian.

After hosting Gallia Academy on Monday, the Lady Raiders will resume Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play at home on Thursday against Vinton County.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

