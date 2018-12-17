Symmes Valley turns back Lady Tornadoes, 59-35

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Control the glass, control the game.

The Symmes Valley girls basketball team outrebounded non-conference guest Southern by a 43-to-25 count on Saturday in Lawrence County, as the Lady Vikings wound up with a 59-35 victory.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-7) connected on a pair of long-range shots in the opening quarter, but still trailed by a 21-11 count eight minutes into play.

Symmes Valley (5-2) held the Purple and Gold to just four points in the second quarter, as the hosts increased their lead to 36-15 by halftime.

The teams played evenly in the third period, each scoring nine to make the SVHS lead 47-24 with eight minutes to play.

The Lady Tornadoes made a pair of triples and scored 11 points over the final eight minutes, but the Lady Vikings tallied 14 to cap off the 59-35 win.

In the setback, Southern was 14-of-49 (28.6 percent) from the field, including 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile SVHS was 22-of-67 (32.8 percent) from the field, including 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from deep. At the charity stripe, SHS shot 3-of-10 (30 percent), and Symmes Valley was 11-of-23 (47.8 percent).

Symmes Valley’s plus-18 rebounding advantage included a 21-to-10 edge in offensive boards. SHS turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Lady Vikings.

SHS freshman Kayla Evans — who marked the team’s lone block — led the Lady Tornadoes with 19 points, including nine from long range. Phoenix Cleland hit one trifecta and finished with 10 points, while Jordan Hardwick and Ella Cooper finished with three points apiece. Shelby Cleland and Brooke Crisp each grabbed six rebounds to tie for the team-high.

Rachael Hayes and Jenna Malone led the Lady Vikings with 14 and 13 points respectively. Kylie Deer scored nine in the win, Hailee Littlejohn added eight, while Spring Ross marked six. Taylor Sells and Emily Johnson tied for a game-high with 10 rebounds apiece, while scoring five and three points respectively. Payton Hunter rounded out the winning tally with one marker.

After hosting Trimble on Monday, Southern will be back on the road Thursday, as the Lady Tornadoes invade Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342 ext. 2100.

