Miller holds off Lady Rebels, 55-41

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Whether it was the first half or the second, the Lady Rebels just couldn’t get off to a good start.

The South Gallia girls basketball team surrendered 13 of the first 15 points of the game and 12 of the first 14 out of halftime, as Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Miller turned its hot starts into a 55-41 victory on Thursday in Gallia County.

The Lady Rebels (1-6, 1-4 TVC Hocking) cut their deficit to five points, at 15-10, by the end of the opening period, and then made it a one-possession game with a two-pointer to open the second quarter. However, the Lady Falcons (3-2, 2-2) connected on seven field goals, including a pair of three-pointers, in the canto and the guests headed into the half with a 31-20 edge.

MHS led by a game-high 21 points, at 43-22, with 3:50 left in the third, but the hosts ended the stanza with a 7-2 run.

Miller got the advantage back to 21 with a 7-2 run of its own to start the fourth quarter, before South Gallia closed the night with a 10-3 run.

In the 55-41 victory, the Lady Falcons shot 23-of-55 (41.8 percent) from the field, including 6-of-16 (37.5 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, SGHS was 14-of-46 (30.4 percent) from the field, including 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) from deep. At the free throw line, South Gallia shot 8-of-17 (47.1 percent), while Miller was 3-of-6 (50 percent).

The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 31-to-26 clip, including 14-to-8 on the offensive end. Collectively, the Lady Rebels recorded 10 assists, four steals, one blocked shot and 20 turnovers, while the Lady Falcons had 14 assists, 10 steals, two blocks and 13 turnovers.

Kylie Stapleton led the Lady Rebels with 14 points, nine of which came from long range. Jessie Rutt tallied 12 points in the setback, while Christine Griffith added eight points and a game-best 12 rebounds.

Jaslyn Bowers and Makayla Waugh scored three points apiece for SGHS, while Amaya Howell came up with one point and a team-best six assists. Stapleton and Rutt led the Lady Rebel defense with two steals apiece, while Griffith blocked a shot.

Josie Crabtree led Miller with 22 points on 11 field goals, while pulling in a team-best nine rebounds. Ashley Spencer and Sophia Compston both sank a trio of three-pointers, finishing with 14 and 11 points respectively.

Brooklyn Wilson contributed six points to the winning cause, and Askya McFann chipped in with two points, eight rebounds and nine assists, while leading the team’s defense with five steals and a rejection.

South Gallia will look to flip the script when these teams meet on Jan. 24 in Perry County.

After hosting River Valley on Saturday, SGHS will be back on its home court against Ohio Valley Christian on Tuesday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

