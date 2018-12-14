Point pounds Patriots, Huskies

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Good morning double-A, this is your official wake-up call.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team sent a state-wide message to the rest of the Class AA programs in West Virginia on Thursday night following a pair of resounding victories over Independence and Herbert Hoover in a tri-meet held at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks — who entered their Alumni Night tri-meet ranked second in Class AA — left little doubt about their grappling capabilities after posting wins of 57 and 33 points against the sixth-ranked Huskies and the top-ranked Patriots.

PPHS collectively posted a 22-6 overall mark in the two head-to-head competitions, which included records of 8-4 against Independence and 10-2 against HHHS.

The Big Blacks defeated IHS 54-21 and also handed the Huskies a 69-12 setback. The Patriots ended up defeating Herbert Hoover by a 40-35 overall margin in the other contest of the night.

Point Pleasant had 16 different grapplers compete between the two contests, and the hosts ended up finishing the night with 10 wrestlers going unbeaten. The Big Blacks also recorded pinfall wins in all but six of their 22 victories.

In all, it was an extremely impressive and productive night for Point Pleasant … and PPHS coach John Bonecutter paid respect to his troops after such a dominant performance.

“These were big wins for us. I am very excited with how we wrestled tonight,” Bonecutter said. “The kids really stepped up and took care of business tonight. We definitely have some momentum moving forward.”

Mackandle Freeman (113), Christopher Smith (120), Derek Raike (126), Justin Bartee (132), George Smith (138), Wyatt Wilson (152), Juan Marquez (195) and Wyatt Stanley (285) all posted perfect 2-0 marks in their respective weight classes.

Freeman, Raike, Marquez, Stanley and George Smith all recorded a pair of pinfall wins, while Bartee and Christopher Smith added a pinfall win apiece.

Isaac Short and Parker Henderson both went 1-0 at 106 pounds, with Henderson recording a pinfall victory.

Mitchell Freeman (145), Zac Samson (160), Logan Southall (170) and Nazar Abbas (182) completed the evening with identical 1-1 records in their respective weight classes. Samson, Southall and Abbas also scored a pinfall victory each.

Short (14-0), Henderson (15-0), Bartee (15-0) and Wilson (10-0) are still unbeaten this season through three events.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

