Winfield tops Lady Knights, 44-30

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A different approach to getting some game experience.

Host Winfield built leads with its starters and had trouble maintaining those leads with its bench, yet still managed to hold on for a 44-30 victory over the Point Pleasant girls basketball team on Thursday night in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (0-5) fought to keep things competitive through two quarters of play as the guests found themselves down 11-8 after eight minutes and trailing 18-14 at the intermission.

The Lady Generals (3-1), however, made sure to seal the deal in the third frame as Emily Hudson had a dozen points during a pivotal 19-4 charge, giving the Green and White a commanding 37-18 edge headed into the finale.

PPHS managed to score double digits for the only time in the fourth as the Red and Black made a 12-7 surge to wrap up the 14-point outcome.

Point Pleasant made 13 total field goals — but zero trifectas — and also went 4-of-11 at the free throw line for 36 percent.

De’Nayla Ward led the guests with 10 points, followed by Lanea Cochran with eight points and Brooke Warner with four markers.

Nancy Vettese and Tayah Fetty were next with three points each, while Allison Henderson completed the Point scoring with two markers.

The Lady Generals had 11 different players reach the scoring column, with Hudson leading the way with a game-high 14 points.

Kennedy Dean was next with six points and Z.Z. Russell chipped in five markers to the winning cause. Kennedy Briscol, Lindsay Moore and Mara McGrew also added three points apiece.

The Green and White made 19 total field goals — including three trifectas — while also sinking all three of their charity toss attempts.

The Lady Knights return to action Saturday when they travel to face South Charleston at 1:30 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

