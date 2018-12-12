Tornadoes net first win, 58-46 at Federal Hocking

STEWART, Ohio — On the road and in the win column.

The Southern boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the season in its first road game, as the Tornadoes defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking by a 58-46 tally on Tuesday in McInturf Gymnasium.

The Lancers (0-3, 0-1 TVC Hocking) led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Southern (1-3, 1-1) outscored the Maroon and Gold by an 18-to-15 clip in the second period and and headed into the half with a 32-31 edge.

The Tornado defense took over in the second half, as Southern stretched its lead to five points, at 45-40, headed into the finale. SHS allowed just six points over the final eight minutes of play, as the Purple and Gold cruised to the 58-46 victory.

In the win, Southern shot 21-of-47 (44.7 percent) from the field, including 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, the hosts were 16-of-52 (30.8 percent) from the field, including 2-of-19 (10.5 percent) from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, SHS was 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) and FHHS was 12-of-17 (70.6 percent).

The Lancers won the rebounding battle by a 36-to-33 edge, with both teams grabbing 13 offensive boards. The Purple and Gold finished with team totals of 13 assists, 13 steals, four blocked shots and 11 turnovers, while FHHS had eight assists, five steals and 15 turnovers.

SHS senior Weston Thorla led the victors with 12 points, half of which came from beyond the arc. Cole Steele, Jensen Anderson and Brayden Cunningham scored eight points apiece, with Steele and Anderson each making a pair of three-pointers, and Cunningham recording a game-best three rejections.

Coltin Parker and Arrow Drummer scored seven points apiece for SHS, with Parker grabbing four steals and Drummer pulling in eight rebounds. Austin Baker contributed six points to the winning cause, while Trey McNickle chipped in with two points, eight rebounds and a team-high six assists.

Collin Jarvis and Ian Miller led the hosts with 11 points apiece, followed by Brad Russell with 10. Hunter Smith had seven points for FHHS, Elijah Lucas added five, while Adam Douglas came up with two.

The Tornadoes and Lancers will clash again on Jan. 29 in Racine.

Southern has a bit of rest before its next game, as the Tornadoes travel to Trimble on Tuesday.

Southern senior Weston Thorla drives past Meigs freshman Ty Bartrum (12), during the Tornadoes’ non-league setback on Nov. 30 in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.14-SHS-Thorla.jpg Southern senior Weston Thorla drives past Meigs freshman Ty Bartrum (12), during the Tornadoes’ non-league setback on Nov. 30 in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.