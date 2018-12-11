Lady Hornets sting Gallia Academy, 58-28

COAL GROVE, Ohio — A case of the Mondays.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team suffered its third straight setback on Monday in Lawrence County, dropping a 58-28 decision to Ohio Valley Conference host Coal Grove.

The Lady Hornets (2-2, 2-1 OVC) led 19-4 eight minutes into play and stretched their lead to 37-8 by halftime. The Blue Angels (3-3, 1-2) had their best quarter of the night in the third, outscoring CGHS 14-to-9, but the hosts ended the game with 12-6 run for the 58-28 final.

GAHS was 11-of-34 (32.4 percent) from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line in the contest, while Coal Grove was 26-of-62 (41.9 percent) from the field, and 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) from the stripe.

Maddy Petro paced the Blue and White with 11 points, followed by Abby Cremeans with nine, including the team’s only three-pointer. Hunter Copley had four points in the setback, while Junon Ohmara and Jenna Meade scored two apiece.

Addi Dillow led the victors with 15 points, followed by Destiny Dolen with 11 and Lauren Crum with nine. Baylee McKnight had eight points in the win, Kaleigh Murphy added six, Jaiden Griffith picked up four, Abbey Hicks came in with three, while Ellie Holmes contributed two.

These teams are slated to meet again on Jan. 24 in Centenary.

Gallia Academy will be back in its home gym on Thursday to face South Point.

