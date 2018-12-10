RedStorm rallies past Wilberforce

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — Jaida Carter scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the second half and Jimi Howell had 12 of her 18 points after halftime, leading the University of Rio Grande’s 72-69 come-from-behind win over Wilberforce University, Saturday afternoon, in non-conference women’s basketball action at the Alumni Multiplex.

Rio Grande improved to 9-2 with the win.

Wilbeforce dropped to 4-7 with a second straight loss.

Carter, a senior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, also finished with a career-high 16 rebounds – 13 of which came after the intermission – and a game-high five steals for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande trailed throughout the game until Carter fueled a 15-0 run which turned a 47-35 third quarter deficit into a 50-47 lead in the waning seconds of the period.

Howell, a sophomore from Barberton, Ohio, had eight of her points in the final quarter to help the RedStorm maintain its advantage.

She and Carter combined for all but three of Rio’s 20 fourth quarter points.

Howell scored on a short jumper in the lane with 24 seconds remaining to give the RedStorm its 72-69 lead but, after both teams traded turnovers, it took a missed three-pointer by Wilberforce’s Jamee Denman with two seconds left and a rebound by Carter as time expired to nail down the win.

Rio Grande got the victory despite shooting just 38 percent overall (23-for-60), 15.8 percent from three-point range (3-for-19) and committing 23 turnovers.

Sophomore Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) also hit double-digits for the RedStorm by scoring 16 points. She also had a game-high four assists.

Wilberforce shot 36 percent overall (25-for-69), committed 16 turnovers of its own and was outrebounded, 51-36.

Malika Wildon had 13 points to lead 11 different scorers for the Bulldogs, while Allayah Hughes finished with 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday when Point Park University visits the Newt Oliver Arena for a River States Conference contest. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

