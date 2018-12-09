Hannan rolls past Defenders, 65-47

ASHTON, W.Va. — A win-win situation from a win-lose scenario.

Hannan senior Dalton Coleman and Ohio Valley Christian senior Justin Beaver both reached the 1,000-point career plateau during a 65-47 Hannan victory in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night in Mason County.

Both seniors accomplished the career feat during a pivotal third quarter that saw the host Wildcats (1-1) turn a 10-point halftime cushion into a sizable 50-27 advantage headed into the fourth.

Beaver’s big moment came at the 3:03 mark as the senior hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing for a 45-26 deficit, making Beaver the ninth boy in OVCS history to reach quadruple digits in a career.

A little over a minute later — at the 1:41 mark to be exact — Coleman hit his milestone on an 18-foot jumper from the right elbow, allowing Hannan to increase its lead out to 50-27 before entering the finale.

Coleman — who entered the night needing 25 points to reach the 1,000 mark — scored 13 points during that 21-8 third quarter surge, and became the eighth Wildcat in school history to reach quadruple digits in the process.

The Defenders (1-5) never led in the contest and trailed for all but 35 seconds in regulation. Coleman broke a 2-all tie with a jumper at the 6:03 mark that gave HHS a permanent lead at 4-2 en route to a 19-8 first quarter advantage.

A pair of Beaver free throws capped an 8-2 run to start the second frame, making it a 21-16 contest with 5:09 remaining in the half. The guests, however, were never closer as Hannan closed the half on an 8-3 run to secure a 29-19 cushion at the break.

The Wildcats — who owned a 26-15 rebounding edge at the break, including a 13-9 lead on the offensive boards — hit five of their first ten shot attempts and 10-of-17 overall during that pivotal 21-8 third quarter surge.

OVCS was never closer than 10 points in the second half and came no closer in the fourth than 58-43 with 3:05 left. Hannan led by as many as 25 points (52-27) with 6:27 remaining in regulation.

The win was the first for new HHS coach Shawn Coleman, who coincidentally became one of the proudest papas in the building on Friday night after having his son Dalton join a pretty elite group of players in Wildcat history.

In discussing the milestone, the younger Coleman was very humble about his accomplishment. And, as he noted, he was also very proud that it came in a victory — particularly his father’s first.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God and my family for always being there for me. My friends, my teammates, my coaches and the community, they are all a part of this moment. A lot of people have helped me get to this point in my career,” Coleman said. “It means a lot to me because I’m joining a lot of really good basketball players up on that banner. More importantly, I’m glad it came in a win … especially my dad’s first victory as coach. It’s been a pretty special night for us, for sure.”

Conversely, Beaver acknowledged the disappointment in reaching a personal milestone in defeat … but the senior was still upbeat in discussing a boyhood dream coming true.

Beaver — the fourth member of Ohio Valley Christian’s 2015 OCSAA state championship team to reach quadruple digits in a career — is also ready to move on to the rest of the regular season.

“It means a lot to me because there are some really good players on the board already, and there have been some really good players that didn’t make it to this point. Joining the list of people who reached 1,000 points is something I’ve always dreamed of doing, but I’m kind of at loss for words now that I’ve made it. It’s just an honor to be up there,” Beaver said. “It would have been better if it would have come in a win, but it’s still a great honor. There are a lot of people to thank, but I’m also glad this is over so that we can just get back to playing basketball.”

The Wildcats outrebounded OVCS by a 51-38 overall margin, including a slim 20-19 edge on the offensive glass. Both teams committed 21 turnovers apiece in the contest.

The hosts connected on 28-of-76 field goal attempts for 37 percent, which included a 3-of-25 effort from behind the arc for 12 percent.

Coleman led Hannan with a game-high 25 points, followed by Chandler Starkey with eight points. Logan Barker and Casey Lowery were next with seven points apiece, while Andrew Gillispie added six markers.

Matthew Qualls and Devrick Burris were next with four points apiece, while Chase Nelson and Issac Colecchia completed the winning tally with two markers each.

Coleman and Lowery paced the hosts with eight rebounds apiece, while Gillispie and Nelson hauled in seven caroms each.

The Defenders netted 18-of-62 shot attempts for 29 percent, including a 2-of-19 effort from behind the arc for 11 percent.

Beaver led the guests with 20 points, followed by Mark Oliver with a double-double effort of 17 points and 20 rebounds.

Bryce Gruber was next with five points, with Joel Daugherty and Conner Walter each chipping in two points. Jeremiah Swab completed the OVCS tally with one point.

Beaver and Maciah Swab also hauled in six rebounds apiece in the setback.

Hannan senior Dalton Coleman (13) and Ohio Valley Christian senior Justin Beaver (14) both reached the 1,000-point career plateau on Friday night during the Wildcats’ 65-47 victory over the Defenders in a non-conference matchup in Ashton, W.Va. Joining the record-setting duo are HHS coach Shawn Coleman, left, and OVCS coach Steve Rice. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.11-Duo-1K.jpg Hannan senior Dalton Coleman (13) and Ohio Valley Christian senior Justin Beaver (14) both reached the 1,000-point career plateau on Friday night during the Wildcats’ 65-47 victory over the Defenders in a non-conference matchup in Ashton, W.Va. Joining the record-setting duo are HHS coach Shawn Coleman, left, and OVCS coach Steve Rice. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports OVCS senior Justin Beaver (14) dribbles the ball down court during the first half of Friday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest against Hannan in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.11-OVC-Beaver.jpg OVCS senior Justin Beaver (14) dribbles the ball down court during the first half of Friday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest against Hannan in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Coleman, Beaver both reach 1,000-point plateau

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

