Meigs blasts Golden Rockets, 56-37

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — As the night progressed, the Marauder defense just kept getting better.

The Meigs boys basketball team allowed just 11 points in the second half of Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the Maroon and Gold rolling to a 59-37 victory over visiting Wellston.

A tightly-contested first quarter ended with Meigs (2-1, 1-0 TVC Ohio) ahead of the Golden Rockets by a 17-16 clip. After making a trio of three-pointers in the opening period, the Marauders nailed four more in the second, stretching their lead to 32-26 by halftime.

Out of the break, Meigs went on a 14-to-5 run and led 46-31 with eight minutes to play. Wellston was held to just six points in the fourth quarter, while the Marauders made two field goals and 6-of-8 free throws to seal the 56-37 victory.

In the win, MHS shot 19-of-55 (34.5 percent) from the field, including 9-of-18 (50 percent) from three-point range. The Maroon and Gold made 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) free throws, while WHS was 7-of-10 (70 percent) from the line.

The Marauders combined for 24 defensive rebounds, seven offensive boards, 12 assists, eight steals, a trio of blocked shots and 18 turnovers.

MHS senior Zach Bartrum nailed four three-pointers and finished with a game-best 15 points. Weston Baer was next with 14 points and four assists, followed by Coulter Cleland — who paced the MHS defense with two steals and two rejections — with 13 points.

Nick Lilly and Ty Bartrum had five points apiece in the win, with Lilly grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds. Cooper Darst and Wyatt Hoover rounded out the MHS scoring with two points apiece.

Wellston was led by R.J. Kemp with 14 points and Brice Randolph with 10. Zane Ervin had eight points for the guests, Donnie Watters added four, while Rylan Molihan scored one.

The Marauders will go for the season sweep of WHS when these teams meet in Jackson County on Jan. 15.

After a clash with Oak Hill on Saturday, Meigs will travel to Marietta on Tuesday.

