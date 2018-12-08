Bulldogs roll past RV, 69-28

BIDWELL, Ohio — A tough start in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

The River Valley boys basketball team committed 26 turnovers and produced double digits in only one of four quarters of play Friday night during a 69-28 setback to visiting Athens in the TVC Ohio opener for both programs in Gallia County.

The Raiders (0-3, 0-1 TVC Ohio) simply couldn’t buy basket in the opening canto after a 1-of-8 performance left the hosts staring at a 15-2 deficit after eight minutes of play.

The Bulldogs (1-2, 1-0) — who went 7-of-17 from the floor in the first stanza — just kept that offensive momentum moving forward as the Green and Gold made an 18-7 second period surge en route to a commanding 33-9 intermission edge.

The Silver and Black hit 5-of-12 shot attempts in the third frame, but were still outscored by a 14-10 margin as Athens extended its lead to 47-19.

AHS had six different players score down the stretch as part of a 22-9 run that wrapped up the 41-point outcome.

The Raiders were outrebounded by a 26-19 overall margin, including a 13-4 discrepancy on the offensive boards. The Bulldogs also committed 14 turnovers in the triumph.

River Valley connected on 12-of-34 field goal attempts for 35 percent, including a 1-of-8 effort from behind the arc for 13 percent. The hosts were also 3-of-5 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Jordan Lambert led RVHS with a game-high 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Miles Morrison was next with three points.

Rory Twyman, Cole Young, Brandon Call, Austin Beaver and Matt Mollohan completed the Raider tally with two markers apiece.

Athens made 30 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 4-of-10 at the charity stripe for 40 percent.

Eli Chubb paced the Bulldogs with 12 points, followed by Logan Maxfield and Brayden Whiting with 10 markers each. Elijah Williams and Justin Hynes also added eight points apiece.

River Valley returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Point Pleasant for a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

