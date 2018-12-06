Rio’s Davis named honorable mention All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Rio Grande sophomore forward Peyton Davis has been named to the 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Soccer All-America honorable mention list.

The teams, which were selected by a committee consisting of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women’s soccer coaches, were announced Tuesday night.

An 11-player first-, second- and third team, as well as honorable mention picks, were selected by the All-America committee.

Davis, a native of Chillicothe, Ohio, led the RedStorm with 17 goals and 37 points. She tied for second on the team with three assists.

Davis, who ranked 24th nationally with five game-winning goals and 26th nationally in goals scored, was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Overall Player of the Year in the River States Conference.

Bethany Balcer of Spring Arbor (Mich.) was named the NAIA Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season. The senior from Hudsonville, Mich., posted 31 goals over the course of the season, including five in postseason play.

She also ranked No. 2 in the nation in game winning goals with 11 to her credit.

Overall, national champion William Carey (Miss.) and Keiser (Fla.) led all teams with six honorees, followed by Martin Methodist (Tenn.) with five. Southeastern led all institutions with three first team selections.

The 2018 Select Sport America-NAIA Women’s Soccer National Coach of the Year will be announced at the United Soccer Coaches’ Association National Convention on Jan 15.

Rio Grande’s Payten Davis, left, sets to send a shot past Midway goal keeper Rebekah McKee during the first half of an Oct. 27 River States Conference women’s soccer match in Midway, Ky. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.7-RIO-PDavis.jpg Rio Grande’s Payten Davis, left, sets to send a shot past Midway goal keeper Rebekah McKee during the first half of an Oct. 27 River States Conference women’s soccer match in Midway, Ky. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

