Wildcats fall to Calvary in opener, 80-39

ASHTON, W.Va. — The Wildcats were left with a ‘cluttered’ feeling.

Robert Clutter scored a game-high 29 points in three quarters of play, helping visiting Calvary Baptist Academy spoil the season opener for the Hannan boys basketball team on Tuesday night during an 80-39 decision in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Wildcats (0-1) struggled to find an answer for the Patriots (4-1) early on as Clutter poured in 16 first quarter points, allowing the Red and Blue to secure a 25-13 advantage eight minutes in.

The Blue and White were never closer the rest of the way as CBA got another eight points from Clutter in the second canto during an 18-6 surge, giving the guests a commanding 43-19 cushion at the break.

The Patriots hit five trifectas and had seven different players score in the third quarter, all part of a 26-10 charge that led to a sizable 69-29 lead headed into the finale.

HHS managed to keep things a bit more close down the stretch, but the guests closed regulation with an 11-10 run to wrap up the 41-point outcome.

The Wildcats made 14 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also netted nine free throws in the setback.

Dalton Coleman paced Hannan with 16 points, seven of which came in the first period. Chandler Starkey was next with six points, while Chase Nelson and Andrew Gillispie were next with four markers apiece.

Matthew Kensler chipped in three points, with Casey Lowery, Caleb Gussler and Issac Colecchia completing things with two points each.

The guests had 10 players reach the scoring column and made 31 total field goals — including 11 trifectas — while also sinking seven charity tosses.

Issac Massie followed Clutter with 12 points, with Luke Pauley and Scotty Parsons respectively adding nine and eight markers.

The Wildcats return to action Friday when they host Ohio Valley Christian at approximately 7:30 p.m.

