Southern falls to Waterford, 60-13

WATERFORD, Ohio — A rough night for the Lady Tornadoes.

The Southern girls basketball team was held to five field goals, as host Waterford sank 28 shots en route to a 60-13 setback in Monday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Washington County.

SHS (0-3, 0-2 TVC Hocking) junior Phoenix Cleland provided the only points for the visitors in the first quarter, as the Lady Wildcats made eight shots while building an early 15-2 advantage.

WHS outscored the Lady Tornadoes 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 29-7 lead at the midway mark.

Southern were held to four points in the third quarter, as Waterford extended its advantage to 45-11 entering the finale.

The hosts utilized a 15-2 scoring run in the fourth quarter to close out the 47-point setback.

Cleland led the way for the Lady Tornadoes with six points, while Kayla Evans was next with five markers, including a 3-of-4 performance from the charity stripe. Evans also had two steals in the game. SHS freshman Kelly Shaver concluded the scoring totals for the Purple and Gold with two points.

Southern collected 10 rebounds in the contest, while WHS pulled down 17. SHS committed 26 turnovers in the game, while the hosts had 10 giveaways.

Cara Taylor paced the Lady Wildcats with 19 points, as Riley Schweikert followed with 14 markers. MacKenzie Suprano was next with 12 points, while Brier Offenberger and Sydney Huffman finished with five markers and four points each, respectively.

Lily Roberts added three markers, as Maggie Huffman and Emily Kern rounded out the scoring for WHS with two points apiece, respectively.

Up next for Southern, a road date with TVC Hocking foe South Gallia on Thursday.

