Raiders 4th at Jackson Post 81 meet

JACKSON, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Publishing area had 12 grapplers earn top-four finishes on Saturday at the 2018 Jackson American Legion Post 81 Invitational held at Jackson High School.

River Valley, Meigs and a secondary team from Point Pleasant all took part in the 11-team event, and that trio of programs each came away with at least two grapplers with top-four finishes within their respective weight classes.

The Raiders led the local programs with seven top-four efforts, which included a pair of divisional champions and two more runner-up performances.

Jacob Edwards won the 132-pound weight class with a perfect 5-0 record, which included four pinfalls and a 12-11 decision in the championship match.

Nathan Cadel claimed the 138-pound title by going 5-0 with four pinfall wins and a 13-4 major decision.

Will Hash placed second in the 160 division after going 4-1 overall with four pinfall wins. Eric Weber was also the 182 runner-up with a 4-1 mark that included three pinfalls and a 15-0 technical fall.

Joseph Burns was third at 120 pounds with a 1-2 record, while Dakota Doss (285) and Aiden Greene (170) both placed fourth for RVHS. Doss went 3-2 and had three pinfalls, while Greene was 2-3 overall with two pinfall wins.

River Valley was fourth out of 11 teams with 248.5 points, while Point ‘B’ was seventh with 119 points and Meigs placed 10th overall with 80 points.

The Big Blacks had one divisional champion and a pair of top-four finishes overall. Parker Henderson had five pinfall wins to claim the 106-pound title, while Riley Oliver was fourth at 145 pounds with three pinfalls and a 3-2 mark.

The Marauders were led by William Smith (195) and Brandon Justis (220) with third place finishes. Both posted 3-2 overall records, with Smith recording three pinfall wins while Justis had a pinfall win, a decision and also won by forfeit.

Lane Shuler also went 3-2 overall to place fourth at 160 pounds, which included two pinfalls and a decision.

Canal Winchester won the tournament with 318 points, while McClain (286) and host Jackson (259.5) rounded out the top three spots.

Cian Rose (126), Chance Brown (160) and Patrick Zamble (182) of Canal Winchester, Lucas Jansen (120), Quinton Smith (145) and Kade Rawlins (285) of McClain; Brice Parks (170) and Anthony Parks (195) of Jackson, Skylar Hamric (113) and Jonathon Vanover (220) of Vinton County, and Ashten Moody (152) of Unioto were the other weight class champions at the event.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Jackson American Legion Post 81 Invitational held Saturday at Jackson High School.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

