Lady Marauders top Greenup County, 63-44

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Three games in, all wins.

The Meigs girls basketball team is off to its best start in over a decade, as the Lady Marauders picked up a 63-44 victory over Greenup County, on Saturday inside Rio Grande’s Newt Oliver Arena.

Meigs (3-0) led its Bluegrass State foe by a 20-to-9 clip after eight minutes of play, with MHS senior Kassidy Betzing pouring in 11 points in the period.

The Lady Musketeers battled back with a 14-to-11 run in the second quarter, cutting Meigs’ advantage to back to single digits, at 31-23, by halftime.

The Lady Marauders pulled away from GCHS in the third quarter, hitting 8-of-11 free throws as part of a 22-12 spurt that made the MHS lead 53-36.

Meigs sealed the 63-44 triumph with a 10-8 run over the final eight minutes.

In the game, MHS was 21-of-29 (72.4 percent) from the free throw line, where Greenup County was 12-of-19 (63.2 percent).

Betzing finished with 25 points, leading all-scorers, while featuring one trifecta and an 8-of-11 performance at the stripe. Mallory Hawley was next with 16 points, half of which came from the free throw line, while Becca Pullins added 14 points, featuring a trio of three-pointers.

Kylee Blanks, Jerrica Smith and Alyssa Smith had two points apiece in the win, while Bre Lilly finished with one.

Maggie Miller and Rachel Bush led Greenup County with nine points apiece, followed by Lexi Carroll with seven, and Lauren Hannah with six.

After a trip to Vinton County to open Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Monday, Meigs will be back in its home gym on Thursday against Nelsonville-York.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

