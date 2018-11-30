Webb signs with Ohio volleyball

CENTENARY, Ohio — A brand-new Bobcat with plenty of attack.

On Wednesday at Gallia Academy High School, senior Ashton Webb — the Blue Angels’ all-time leader in kills — signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Ohio University volleyball team next season.

Webb — an outside hitter and defensive specialist on the court — has realized a life-long dream, but acknowledged that she still has plenty of work ahead of her.

“I’m really excited to go to OU and be part of such a great team,” Webb said. “I’ve had the dream forever to go Division 1 and play at a high-level, now that it’s coming true and I can’t wait to be there. My goals are to get stronger in my first year and prove that I’m an asset player to the team. I want to be a leader, do my best, work really hard, get a degree in education, come back and coach sometime.”

In four seasons with the Blue Angels, Webb has helped the squad to a 91-9 record, five league titles, and four sectional crowns.

Webb was named to the All-Ohio third team in both her junior and senior seasons, becoming the first Blue Angel to earn multiple all-state volleyball honors.

GAHS head volleyball coach Janice Rosier has known for a while just what kind of player she had in Webb.

“We’ve known Ashton was special since her freshman year, maybe before that,” Rosier said. “You always hope that they’re going to see big things come of it, but seeing her make it to a D-1 level and watching her dreams come true is amazing. She was a great player to have around, obviously you can’t replace that.”

As a senior, Webb had a team-high 369 kills — giving her a career total of 1,086 — along with a 33.4 hitting percentage. Webb’s 75 aces this fall were second on the team and put her six-shy of 300 for her career. She also recorded 10 blocks and 172 digs as a senior.

Webb was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference first teamer, after being selected as an honorable mention as a freshman. A two-time District 13 player of the year, Webb was a first team selection three times, following an honorable mention nod as a freshman.

With everything she’s contributed to her team, Webb is grateful for everything her school has given back to her.

“My time at Gallia Academy has been anything I could have wished for,” Webb said. “Coming in freshman year, you’re anxious about where you’ll be and where you’ll play, but I got the opportunity to play varsity from the start. It was a great opportunity these last four years, I’ve developed into a great player and I can’t do anything but thank Gallia Academy for that.”

Webb’s volleyball success hasn’t only been in high school, as she was an All-American performer at the 2016 USA Volleyball’s Girls Junior National Championships.

Webb holds a 3.7 grade-point average and is currently ranked 19th in the GAHS Class of 2019.

Ashton plans on majoring in Early Childhood Education, while helping the Bobcats improve on this season’s 13-18 record.

On Wednesday at GAHS, senior Ashton Webb signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Ohio University volleyball team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Shannon Webb, Ashton Webb and Margi Webb. Standing in the back row are GAHS athletic director Adam Clark and Blue Angels head coach Janice Rosier. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_12.2-GA-Webb.jpg On Wednesday at GAHS, senior Ashton Webb signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Ohio University volleyball team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Shannon Webb, Ashton Webb and Margi Webb. Standing in the back row are GAHS athletic director Adam Clark and Blue Angels head coach Janice Rosier. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Ashton Webb passes the ball, during the Blue Angels’ victory over Portsmouth on Sept. 27 in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_12.2-wo-GA-Ashton.jpg Gallia Academy senior Ashton Webb passes the ball, during the Blue Angels’ victory over Portsmouth on Sept. 27 in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

