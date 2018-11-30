Southern falls to Fed Hock, 55-23

RACINE, Ohio — An early deficit proved to be too much for the Lady Tornadoes to overcome.

The Southern girls basketball team was held to a single first quarter point by visiting Federal Hocking in Thursday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Meigs County, as the Purple and Gold suffered a 55-23 setback.

SHS (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) freshman Kayla Evans provided the lone tally for the hosts in the first period with a free throw, as the Lady Lancers made eight total field goals and shot 3-of-3 from the charity stripe to build an early 17-1 advantage.

The Lady Tornadoes outscored the FHHS 10-6 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 23-11 at intermission.

Federal Hocking, however, held the hosts scoreless in the third period, utilizing an 18-0 run to take a 41-11 lead into the finale.

Both squads score 12 total points apiece in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Lancers closed out the 32-point setback.

Southern made 10 total field goals and also netted 3-of-8 free throw attempts for 37 percent.

Evans led the way for the Purple and Gold with nine points, while Phoenix Cleland was next with eight markers. Brooke Crisp was next with four points, as Cailen Seth concluded the scoring totals for SHS with two markers.

The Lady Tornadoes won the rebounding battle by a slight 24-21 margin, as Cleland led the way for the hosts with 16 boards.

SHS committed 29 turnovers in the game, while Federal Hocking had nine giveaways.

Kylie Tabler paced the Lady Lancers with 13 points, as Paige Tolson followed with nine markers. Emma Beha was next with eight points, while Brennah Jarvis and Hannah Rose finished with seven markers and six points each, respectively.

Ashlynn Jarvis added four markers, as Makayla Walker followed with three points. Briana Baker rounded out the scoring for FHHS with two points.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

