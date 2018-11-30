Raiders take second at SSU sprint meet

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Off and swimming.

The River Valley swim team kicked off its 2018-19 campaign on Wednesday at Shawnee State University, with the RVHS boys taking second and the girls placing fourth in a sprint meet.

The River Valley boys won a pair of relay events, the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle, while finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle.

RVHS senior Cole Franklin paced the Raiders individually, winning the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly. Ethan Cline won the 100 freestyle and placed second in the 200 freestyle, while Ryan Lollathin was first in one 50 freestyle and third in another.

Ian Eblin picked up a runner-up finish in the 100 individual medley, while placing fifth in the 50 breaststroke.

Joel Brumfield was fourth in one 50 freestyle and sixth in another, while John Santos earned sixth in the 100 individual medley and seventh in the 50 freestyle.

Nathan Young finished eighth in the 100 individual medley and Riley Wooldridge was 10th in the 50 freestyle, rounding out the Raiders’ top-10 finishers.

The Lady Raiders won the 200 freestyle relay, placed third in the 400 freestyle relay, while taking seventh in the 200 medley relay.

RVHS junior Elisabeth Moffett led the Lady Raiders individually, winning the 100 freestyle, while finishing second in the 200 freestyle.

Hina Horimoto finished fourth in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, while Julia Nutter was fourth in both the 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley.

Sophia Gee took fifth in the 50 freestyle, Chloe Gee was sixth in both the 50 butterfly and 50 backstroke, Brianna Bradbury was sixth in the 50 breaststroke, while Bailey Bennett was seventh in the 50 butterfly and ninth in the 100 individual medley.

After competing in the Athens Invitational on Saturday, River Valley will have two weeks off before traveling to Teays Valley on Dec. 15.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

